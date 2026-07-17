A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

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Tommy Pellegrini's avatar
Tommy Pellegrini
13h

So curious as to what exactly 4 installments of 2500 after being taxed is realistically supposed to do for us. We work in an unaffordable city that is full of lies, greed, and corruption. Either double our yearly or please stop acting like this one time thing is saving people because it is not.

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Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
12h

" The Taylor Law requires that all raises to government workers in New York must be collectively bargained as part of a labor contract -- not created by local legislation. "

From the moment I heard of this ridiculous legislation I asked why wasn't this happening at the negotiating table?!? It's because this is a Mumgrew / Unity shell game!

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