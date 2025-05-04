A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ellie engler's avatar
ellie engler
5h

quick question Daniel... do you know why copays for city md were raised to 100 dollars? just curious

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 A Better Contract - UFT Members
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture