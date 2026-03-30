CLICK HERE to download the nominating petition for David Kazansky. We still have today, tomorrow and Wednesday to collect signatures!

Dear UFT Members,

Thanks so much to everyone who has been getting the word out about David Kazansky’s campaign for re-election as a TRS Trustee. Extra thanks to everyone who has been collecting petition signatures to support the campaign and get David on the ballot.

These are our last three days to collect signatures!

CLICK HERE to download the nominating petition for David Kazansky. Here is the URL to share with everyone you know at other schools: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1osuZHljew7Gr8S9nWdaYBc_xR2hrlFhg/view

Whether you can collect 5, 10 or 100 signatures, we need your help!

Any in-service contributor to TRS can sign the petition. This includes teachers, paraprofessionals, related service providers, secretaries, psychologists, nurses and administrators (yes, principals and assistant principals can sign). Under the obtuse rules for the TRS Trustee election, a person can sign only one nominating petition. Signing a petition for more than one candidate will result in both signatures being canceled and uncounted. So make sure you are only signing for David Kazansky.

One and done!

CLICK HERE to download the nominating petition for David Kazansky. Here is the URL to share with everyone you know at other schools: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1osuZHljew7Gr8S9nWdaYBc_xR2hrlFhg/view



Included with the blank petition are detailed instructions that include a mailing address to send your collected signatures. If it is easier for you to have us pick up signed petitions from you in-person, or if you have any questions or ideas for helping, please email us at info@uftmembers.org. You can also email the David Kazansky campaign team directly at info@wetrustdavid.org.

The TRS Trustee campaign of David Kazansky and Ben Morgenroth is about accountability, transparency, and protecting our pensions. TRS is our money. UFT members need real representation that is transparent and accountable to all UFT members.

wetrustdavid.org



Let’s get this done!

Thank you and have a great Spring Break!