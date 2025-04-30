A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

Michael Kane
3h

Unity "leadership" is disgusting. They don't deserve to head the largest local in America. #VoteABC

Michael Mahrer
2h

Happy to read something where ABC isn't trashing ARISE or vice versa, instead placing responsibility for our ongoing unaddressed issues where it belongs, Unity, who've had more than a few decades in power without much to show in recent years. Still undecided how to vote, but it won't be Unity,.that much is certain.

