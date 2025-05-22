A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

Jessica Kim
3hEdited

Absolutely 100% agree, Amy! We need to reclaim the UFT because it is OUR union! We all are part of this amazing, empowering union of the United Federation of Teachers! We have the potential to do so much more, to accomplish so much more, and keep advancing labor protection.

Let's reclaim our union! Vote for ABC!

Carlos
22m

Yes, Amy. We need bravery. We need you to lead us. I've been reading about ABC and, the more I get informed about all of you, the more I like and trust you all. You guys listen to us and you are not afraid to take on the powerful. I admire your courage. I want you to represent us all. I feel hopeful.

