Take the FIX RETIREE BENEFITS Survey: https://forms.gle/cvneWDUuLthQM3m1A Register for the FIX RETIREE BENEFITS Town Hall on June 28 @7pm: https://tinyurl.com/frbzoom

Dear UFT Members,

We’re excited to spread the word that a number of UFT Retiree activists are starting a new group to organize for next year’s election in the UFT Retired Teachers Chapter (RTC). They asked ABC to help get the word out, and we are happy to oblige.

The name of the group is FIX RETIREE BENEFITS, and they are asking all UFT Retirees to do two things:

1. CLICK HERE to complete the FIX RETIREE BENEFITS survey.

The platform is currently being developed, and you have a say in it. Before FIX RETIREE BENEFITS publishes their final platform priorities, they want to hear directly from UFT members about the issues that matter most to you. Your answers will directly shape FIX RETIREE BENEFIT’s priorities, positions, and commitments. Your responses will be kept confidential.

2. CLICK HERE to register for the FIX RETIREE BENEFITS town hall on June 28 at 7pm.

Here is a message from FIX RETIREE BENEFITS:



We are the FIX RETIREE BENEFITS slate. Please join us Sunday evening, June 28th, at 7:00 PM.

We are committed to:

Safeguarding and Expanding Retiree Healthcare and Pension Benefits.

Expanding retirees’ voice in the Retired Teachers Chapter and in the UFT so that all members are treated equally, ensuring their ideas are listened to and respected.

Passing 1096 legislation, which would not only guarantee us traditional Medicare, but also eliminate the onerous copays Mulgrew imposed on us.

Eliminating ever-rising pharmacy premiums our brothers and sisters in DC37, CSA, NYPD, PSC-CUNY, and FDNY don’t have to pay.

We want your participation, and we need your input. Please register with the link below and complete our survey.

Meeting Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/frbzoom Survey Link: https://forms.gle/cvneWDUuLthQM3m1A

Join the FRB Substack

Fix Retiree Benefits website

Follow the FRB Facebook page

Follow FRB on Instagram