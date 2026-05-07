Did you know that next week (May 13th) there is an election concerning the management of your pension?

The powers that be (both DOE and UFT) don’t want you to know everything about the 2026 NYC TRS Teacher Trustee election. And even worse if you did know there is an election, they don’t want you to vote and are refusing to conduct the election at a time that will allow members to vote by insisting it takes place from 3-5pm, 40 minutes AFTER most members’ work day ends!!

What can we do about it? WE CAN HELP FIX THIS IN 5 MINUTES.

Every one of us has the right to vote during the day in the TRS Trustee election Wednesday May 13th. The DOE, CSA, and UFT leadership are telling principals that voting must happen between 3 and 5 p.m., but that is a misinterpretation of the law. The law allows for modifications to that voting time (https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/newyorkcity/latest/NYCadmin/0-0-0-22363)

We ask that you see your principal and Chapter leader NOW. Urge them to change the time—during lunch, before school or immediately at the end of the day—so everyone can vote. Ask for a clear plan in writing so staff know exactly when and how voting will take place. (Here’s a sample: https://tinyurl.com/TRSvotechecklist) Share this information with colleagues so no one misses the opportunity to vote We also urge you to click this link: https://tinyurl.com/fairtrsvote and send the chancellor a request to solve this problem systemically. Sign petition & email the Chancellor

Another part of this election that no one is speaking about is the right to a candidate forum at each school. The deadline to hold this forum is this Monday, March 11th.

Make a request TODAY to the principal about having a candidate forum this upcoming Monday. An optimal time for that discussion is during PD and/or OPW time. We need to address the staff directly so we can make the case for David Kazansky—he’s the only independent, member-driven, MEMBERS FIRST candidate who will fight to protect our pensions without being a rubber stamp for political agendas. David has shared a short video making a case for why he’s the best candidate that you can share with your staff and at the discussion forums at your schools/worksites.

Let’s take action now—together, we can ensure every member’s vote is counted.

This Monday at 7PM: The TRS Town Hall Every UFT Member Needs to Attend

A Better Contract (ABC-UFT) is hosting a real member Town Hall this Monday at 7 p.m, facilitated by Amy Arundell. We’ll break down how the TRS election should be run and explain why every member needs to vote for David Kazansky.

Don’t miss this crucial chance to protect our future and take back our union!

THIS IS ABOUT YOUR PENSION

This election helps decide who has a voice over your retirement. David Kazansky is the only independent, member-driven candidate focused on protecting pensions without political pressure. Let’s show up and make our voices heard.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/lHRQhNwyQkid3fhGeuciww#/registration

Register for town hall

Learn more about David

Sign petition & email the Chancellor

DOE TRS election instruction sheet