There’s a resolution coming to the Delegate Assembly that should worry every single one of us, not because it’s bold or forward-thinking, but because it’s afraid. Unity Caucus is pushing a resolution to stop so-called “outside organizations” from having any influence on our elections. This isn’t about fairness or integrity. This is about control.

And we can’t let them get away with it.

This resolution isn’t just dangerous. It’s a betrayal of what unionism is supposed to be. Unity wants to isolate our members, cut us off from voices that might challenge their rule, and wall us in with nothing but their talking points. But that’s not power. That’s fear in a suit and tie.

Real strength? That comes from connection, from coalition. From listening to each other. From standing with retirees, paraprofessionals, teachers, secretaries, and the families we serve. We are not a pyramid with a president on top, we are a network, a movement, and a living, breathing force for justice.

Take the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees. This isn’t some shady outsider group—it’s thousands of UFT retirees. People who built our schools, our chapters, and our union. When Unity tried to gut their healthcare, this group organized, fought back, and won. Now they’ve endorsed A Better Contract. That’s not interference. That’s what solidarity looks like.

Unity doesn’t have a problem with “outside voices.” They just have a problem with the ones they can’t control. The Chancellor herself has praised Michael Mulgrew in meetings with teachers. Politicians campaign for him. No complaints there. So what exactly counts as “interference”? Who decides? The resolution doesn’t say because vagueness is the point. It gives Unity leadership all the power to shut down whoever they fear.

We should be doing the opposite. We should be building trust with Community Education Councils, parent groups, and labor allies. We should be working to align our goals, not burning bridges we need to win. This city is ours too and if we don’t act like it, we’ll lose ground we can’t afford to give up.

This resolution isn’t about protecting the union. It’s about protecting Unity. And in doing so, it puts our democracy, our solidarity, and our future at risk.

Let’s vote it down.

Let’s not stop there. Let’s show what it looks like when a union listens. When it learns. When it leads with courage and connection instead of fear and exclusion. Let’s stand up for a union where every voice, past and present, is valued. Where our retirees aren’t cast out, our communities aren’t told to stay quiet, and our members never have to beg to be heard.

If you’re a Chapter Leader or a Delegate, vote NO. If you’re not, talk to the person who is. Make your voice count.

We are building a better union. One that fights smarter. One that fights together. One that knows solidarity doesn’t end at the ballot and it begins with who we welcome in.

Let’s reject this resolution.

Let’s open the doors.

And let’s move forward—together.