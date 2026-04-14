FREE PENSION, TDA AND FINANCIAL WELLNESS WORKSHOPS FOR UFT, CSA, and PSC-CUNY Members of TRS.

Join TRS Trustee candidate David Kazansky for three virtual workshops on your pension, your TDA, and your financial wellness. David will break it down clearly and make sure you know how it all works.

REGISTER TODAY:

Tuesday, April 14 - 5:00 PM - How Your Pension Works

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/DoIJxYzDSZW-_J5pfzsPWQ



Thursday, April 23 - 5:00 PM - How Your TDA Works

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/h9B5FU3vSryqmqq1zsdlMQ



Wednesday, April 29 - 5:00 PM - Financial Wellness Foundations

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/JsMzh4MNSCSLVvA1reHk0A