A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)

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mea
19m

Mulgrew is all powerful EXCEPT when NYC proposed Tier 6. He signed away all paras rights, now he wants to threaten Mamdani. I CALL BULLSHIT!

Remember: Mulgrew & Crew GOTS to GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

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