Good Afternoon,

We’ve got a packed week ahead—ballots are out, meetings are on, and we’re organizing to win. Please show up, share widely, and let’s bring this home.

🔴 Sunday, May 11

7:30PM – Officers on Marianne’s Show (Live YouTube)

Watch here:

🟡 Tuesday, May 13

7:00PM – School Psychs & Social Workers Meeting

Register

8:00PM – ABC Virtual Voting Party

Register

🟢 Wednesday, May 14

3:00–5:00PM – In-Person Voting @ 52 Broadway

4:15PM – UFT Delegate Assembly

🔵 Thursday, May 15

3:00–5:00PM – In-Person Voting @ 52 Broadway

🟣 Friday, May 16

4:00–5:30PM – Brooklyn ABC Pop-Up Event

📧 Contact Nat Hookway: nathookwayotr@gmail.com

⚫ Saturday, May 17

7:30AM–2:45PM – UFT Spring Conference

Conference Info

8:00AM–12:00PM – In-Person Voting @ NYC Hilton Midtown

📍 1335 6th Ave.

Last Week in Review

This past week, A Better Contract didn’t just talk—we showed up.

From borough meetups to title-specific assemblies, our campaign brought together hundreds of UFT members who are ready for change, clarity, and contract justice.

✨ Thursday night in Brooklyn, we packed McMahon’s Public House for an after-work happy hour full of energy and organizing. Members from across the borough came out, shared stories, and connected with ABC candidates face-to-face. The vibe? 🔥 Electric.

🌊 Friday in the Rockaways, we brought the same spark to The Bungalow Bar, where members from local schools gathered right by the water to meet ABC candidates and get fired up to vote.

🏥 Our Nurses Title Meeting on Thursday was full of urgent conversations about the realities on the frontlines—and how ABC plans to support our UFT nurses with the respect and protection they deserve.

🧠 Our packed Guidance Counselor Meeting on Wednesday was all about listening. ABC candidates showed up and engaged directly with the issues that matter most—caseloads, DOE micromanagement, and dignity in the profession.

🧩 And at the Para Assembly, the turnout said it all: paraprofessionals are ready to fight for real appreciation—not just a $10K election-year distraction. The conversation was bold, honest, and filled with solutions.

Across every title and every borough, the message was the same:

📣 We are done being sidelined. We are ready to lead.

This is the momentum we need heading into the final weeks. Keep showing up. Keep spreading the word. Keep building a union that works for all of us.

Vote ABC. Vote the whole slate. Let’s finish strong.

Check our Linktree: https://linktr.ee/abettercontract for all upcoming events, platform info, socials, etc.