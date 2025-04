Good Evening, ABC Candidates & Supporters:

Hope you had a smooth transition back to work after Spring Break. It’s been a busy week for A Better Contract! Thank you to everyone who showed up in person or on a Zoom call, shared a post on social media, put a flyer in a mailbox, or spoke to a colleague! We are feeling the energy and momentum β€” let's keep it up! πŸš€

Here’s the list of upcoming events this week:

Please share, sign up, and spread the word!

πŸ“ Events to Check Out This Week:

Monday, April 28th β€” CTE Townhall (Zoom)

πŸ•– 7:00 PM

πŸ”— Zoom Link

πŸ“Ž Flyer: ABC CTE Assembly 04-28 @7PM (2).pdf

Tuesday, April 29th β€” Secretary Titles Meeting (Zoom)

πŸ•• 6:00 PM

πŸ”— Sign Up Link

πŸ“Ž Flyer: Secretary Meetup PDF.pdf

Tuesday, April 29th β€” Special Education Town Hall (Zoom)

πŸ•– 7:00 PM

πŸ”— Zoom Link

πŸ“Ž Flyer: ABC Special Ed Flyer.png

Tuesday, April 29th β€” In-Person Bronx Event

πŸ“ Rambling House

4292 Katonah Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10470

πŸ”— Registration Form

πŸ“Ž Flyer: 2025-04-29 - ABC Happy Hour BX Flyer.pdf

Thursday, May 1st β€” In-Person Manhattan Event

πŸ“ Clinton Hall W. 36th

16 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018

πŸ”— Registration Form

πŸ“Ž Flyer: 5/1 - Manhattan Meeting

Sunday, May 4th β€” In-Person Westchester Event

πŸ“ Saw Mill Tavern

925 Saw Mill River Road, Ardsley, NY

πŸ”— Registration Form

πŸ“Ž Flyer: Westchester Meetup w QR.png

πŸ—³οΈ Want to Help Get Out the Vote?

Fill out this survey to get involved:

πŸ”— GOTV Volunteer Survey

Feel free to share it with other ABC supporters!

🎟️ Join ABC at the UFT Spring Conference β€” May 17th!

Sign up to attend alongside ABC members:

πŸ”— Spring Conference Registration

Deadline to register: May 6th

Registration Fee: $50

🌐 Stay Connected:

Check out our Linktree for all event links, flyers, and updates:

πŸ”— ABC Linktree

πŸ“Έ Please Share the Great Work You’re Doing!

Send us your amazing photos and/or videos β€” we love highlighting the incredible work of our ABC team!

πŸ“£ Weekly Recap:

✠In-person Queens event was a great success!



✠75K/231 Leafleting β€” Big thanks to Linda Ramtahal (Paraprofessional Extraordinaire) and PS231 staff!



✠Nat Hookway (MS447 OT / Exec Board Candidate) β€” Spoke at the Queens PEP Meeting advocating for tuition and TRAC reimbursement for therapists.

πŸŽ₯ Friday Night Live with Amy Arundell & Arthur Goldstein (ABC Slate):

πŸ”— Watch it here!