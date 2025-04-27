Good Evening, ABC Candidates & Supporters:
Hope you had a smooth transition back to work after Spring Break. It’s been a busy week for A Better Contract! Thank you to everyone who showed up in person or on a Zoom call, shared a post on social media, put a flyer in a mailbox, or spoke to a colleague! We are feeling the energy and momentum — let's keep it up! 🚀
Here’s the list of upcoming events this week:
Please share, sign up, and spread the word!
📅 Events to Check Out This Week:
Monday, April 28th — CTE Townhall (Zoom)
🕖 7:00 PM
🔗 Zoom Link
📎 Flyer: ABC CTE Assembly 04-28 @7PM (2).pdf
Tuesday, April 29th — Secretary Titles Meeting (Zoom)
🕕 6:00 PM
🔗 Sign Up Link
📎 Flyer: Secretary Meetup PDF.pdf
Tuesday, April 29th — Special Education Town Hall (Zoom)
🕖 7:00 PM
🔗 Zoom Link
📎 Flyer: ABC Special Ed Flyer.png
Tuesday, April 29th — In-Person Bronx Event
📍 Rambling House
4292 Katonah Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10470
🔗 Registration Form
📎 Flyer: 2025-04-29 - ABC Happy Hour BX Flyer.pdf
Thursday, May 1st — In-Person Manhattan Event
📍 Clinton Hall W. 36th
16 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018
🔗 Registration Form
📎 Flyer: 5/1 - Manhattan Meeting
Sunday, May 4th — In-Person Westchester Event
📍 Saw Mill Tavern
925 Saw Mill River Road, Ardsley, NY
🔗 Registration Form
📎 Flyer: Westchester Meetup w QR.png
🗳️ Want to Help Get Out the Vote?
Fill out this survey to get involved:
🔗 GOTV Volunteer Survey
Feel free to share it with other ABC supporters!
🎟️ Join ABC at the UFT Spring Conference — May 17th!
Sign up to attend alongside ABC members:
🔗 Spring Conference Registration
Deadline to register: May 6th
Registration Fee: $50
🌐 Stay Connected:
Check out our Linktree for all event links, flyers, and updates:
🔗 ABC Linktree
📸 Please Share the Great Work You’re Doing!
Send us your amazing photos and/or videos — we love highlighting the incredible work of our ABC team!
📣 Weekly Recap:
✅ In-person Queens event was a great success!
✅ 75K/231 Leafleting — Big thanks to Linda Ramtahal (Paraprofessional Extraordinaire) and PS231 staff!
✅ Nat Hookway (MS447 OT / Exec Board Candidate) — Spoke at the Queens PEP Meeting advocating for tuition and TRAC reimbursement for therapists.
🎥 Friday Night Live with Amy Arundell & Arthur Goldstein (ABC Slate):
🔗 Watch it here!