Good Evening, ABC Candidates & Supporters:

Hope you had a smooth transition back to work after Spring Break. It’s been a busy week for A Better Contract! Thank you to everyone who showed up in person or on a Zoom call, shared a post on social media, put a flyer in a mailbox, or spoke to a colleague! We are feeling the energy and momentum — let's keep it up! 🚀

Here’s the list of upcoming events this week:

Please share, sign up, and spread the word!

📅 Events to Check Out This Week:

Monday, April 28th — CTE Townhall (Zoom)

🕖 7:00 PM

🔗 Zoom Link

📎 Flyer: ABC CTE Assembly 04-28 @7PM (2).pdf

Tuesday, April 29th — Secretary Titles Meeting (Zoom)

🕕 6:00 PM

🔗 Sign Up Link

📎 Flyer: Secretary Meetup PDF.pdf

Tuesday, April 29th — Special Education Town Hall (Zoom)

🕖 7:00 PM

🔗 Zoom Link

📎 Flyer: ABC Special Ed Flyer.png

Tuesday, April 29th — In-Person Bronx Event

📍 Rambling House

4292 Katonah Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10470

🔗 Registration Form

📎 Flyer: 2025-04-29 - ABC Happy Hour BX Flyer.pdf

Thursday, May 1st — In-Person Manhattan Event

📍 Clinton Hall W. 36th

16 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018

🔗 Registration Form

📎 Flyer: 5/1 - Manhattan Meeting

Sunday, May 4th — In-Person Westchester Event

📍 Saw Mill Tavern

925 Saw Mill River Road, Ardsley, NY

🔗 Registration Form

📎 Flyer: Westchester Meetup w QR.png

🗳️ Want to Help Get Out the Vote?

Fill out this survey to get involved:

🔗 GOTV Volunteer Survey

Feel free to share it with other ABC supporters!

🎟️ Join ABC at the UFT Spring Conference — May 17th!

Sign up to attend alongside ABC members:

🔗 Spring Conference Registration

Deadline to register: May 6th

Registration Fee: $50

🌐 Stay Connected:

Check out our Linktree for all event links, flyers, and updates:

🔗 ABC Linktree

📸 Please Share the Great Work You’re Doing!

Send us your amazing photos and/or videos — we love highlighting the incredible work of our ABC team!

📣 Weekly Recap:

✅ In-person Queens event was a great success!



✅ 75K/231 Leafleting — Big thanks to Linda Ramtahal (Paraprofessional Extraordinaire) and PS231 staff!



✅ Nat Hookway (MS447 OT / Exec Board Candidate) — Spoke at the Queens PEP Meeting advocating for tuition and TRAC reimbursement for therapists.

🎥 Friday Night Live with Amy Arundell & Arthur Goldstein (ABC Slate):

🔗 Watch it here!