Thanks so much to everyone who attended and/or registered for the Mass Meeting held by A Better Contract last Thursday, October 23, and big thanks to the presenters. Through the organizing of the ABC Mass Meeting, we had engagement with over 900 UFT members. WOW!!

In case you missed it, the meeting summary is at the end of this post. For detailed minutes, you can check out Arthur Goldstein’s blog, Union Matters. Thanks, Arthur!

At the Mass Meeting, we reviewed our priorities as ABC and identified major issues within the UFT and DOE. Now it’s time to get to work. We are asking anyone interested to sign up for one or more ABC Working Group. Each working group will focus on a specific area (e.g., Healthcare, Contract Enforcement, Social Media, etc.), and each group will conduct meetings, group-chats and emails to organize the work they are doing. If you have an idea for a working group, there is a place on the form where you can type-in your ideas.

As discussed at our Mass Meeting, ABC is a movement open to all UFT members, both in-service and retirees, inclusive of all political persuasions and all caucus affiliations. We will empower UFT members by teaching about current issues in education, our union, and anything impacting our professional lives and well-earned benefits. We will provide strong support on learning about our contract, organizing other UFT members within our schools, and sharing strategies to advocate for ourselves, our colleagues and our students. We will model what we want our union to be-- more inclusive, more responsive, and truly member-driven.

We need your expertise, your leadership and your help. Please sign up!

A Better Contract (ABC) Mass Meeting Summary:

Key Takeaways and Action Items –October 23, 2025

Introduction and Welcome

A Better Contract (ABC) convened its first post-election mass meeting. The session was designed to introduce/reintroduce ABC, discuss pressing union issues, and share opportunities for member involvement. The meeting also included Q&A and an invitation for ongoing engagement.

Meeting Norms

· Encourage all voices—no one dominates the conversation.

· Assume good intentions and recognize each other’s humanity.

· Listen actively and respectfully, especially to differing perspectives.

· No interruptions—respect for speakers is paramount.

· Use correct pronouns and foster an inclusive environment.

· Keep comments relevant to the agenda; off-topic remarks are discouraged.

· Chat is closed during the presentation so that attendees can focus on the presentation. Questions can be sent directly to co-hosts for later response.

· Stay solution-oriented and avoid unproductive cross-caucus debates.

· Disruptive behavior will result in removal to maintain respect for all participants’ time.

ABC Overview and Mission

ABC is a member-led, grassroots movement that participated in the recent UFT elections. ABC remains committed to:

· Securing a contract that keeps up with the cost of living for all educators.

· Protecting healthcare and pensions.

· Advocating for professional autonomy and improved working conditions.

· Fostering a responsive, democratic, and community-oriented union.

ABC emphasizes the need for increased member input, transparency in decision-making, and building trust to improve union engagement and participation.

Current Issues and Updates

Healthcare Changes

· On January 1, 2026, the GHI CBP plan will be replaced by the NYC Employees PPO (NYCE PPO) for active workers, pre-Medicare retirees, and dependents under 65.

· Concerns exist about automatic transfers, lack of transparency, depletion of the Healthcare Stabilization Fund, and increased use of AI in claims processing, which may result in more denials and red tape.

· Members are encouraged to get involved in the healthcare working group to advocate for transparency and better protections.

Paraprofessional Issues

· Promises of non-pensionable “respect checks” and skepticism about their sustainability.

· The need for pensionable salary increases, stronger representation, and equitable benefits.

· Encouragement for paras to participate in future contract negotiations and elections.

Special Education, District 75, and Related Services

· Addressing widespread staffing shortages in special education.

· Reforming pay, working conditions, and longevity structures for paraprofessionals, OTs, and PTs.

· Ensuring adequate time for IEP writing and assessments, and advocating for developmentally appropriate curriculum.

Contract Enforcement

· Educating members about their contractual rights and grievance processes.

· Holding workshops and building chapter-level organization.

· Providing practical support for contract enforcement and sharing successful strategies.

Retiree Concerns

· Healthcare and pension security as earned benefits, not entitlements.

· The negative impact of proposed Medicare Advantage plans for retirees.

· The need to fix Tier 6 and ensure retirees’ voices are heard and respected within the union.

Pension Reform

· Restoring the 8.25% TDA fixed rate of return for UFT titles.

· Reforming Tier 4 and Tier 6 so member contributions and retirement ages are fair and consistent.

· Ensuring pension benefits are sufficient for future retirees’ financial security and for retaining quality educators.

· Encouraging members to support ongoing legal and advocacy efforts.

Ways to Get Involved

· Sign up for working groups (healthcare, contract enforcement, Delegate Assembly reform, etc.) via provided QR code and Google form.

· Share information with at least 10 colleagues to help build a stronger, more informed membership base.

· Follow ABC on social media for updates, advocacy materials, and organizing opportunities.

· Participate in future meetings, workshops, and advocacy campaigns.

Q&A Highlights

· Members requested a transcript and meeting summary, which will be distributed to attendees.

· Questions were raised about retiree representation and the structure of Delegate Assemblies (DAs), with suggestions for forming a DA working group to address procedural equity and democracy.

· Ongoing interest in healthcare changes, with ABC’s healthcare working group as a resource for questions and advocacy.

Next Steps and Closing

· ABC will follow up via email with meeting notes, next steps, and links to working groups and social media.

· Everyone is encouraged to remain active, spread the word, and help organize for a more democratic, transparent, and member-driven union.

The meeting concluded with a call to collective action: “Your UFT chapter is only as strong as its members, and your contract is only as strong as your willingness to enforce it.”

Contact and Additional Resources

· Fill out the ABC working group form to indicate interests and receive follow-up from group organizers.

· Stay connected via ABC’s social media and Substack, and look for future meeting invitations and organizing opportunities.

· All links and info pertaining to ABC are at abettercontract.org