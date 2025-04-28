Happy Monday Fellow UFT Chapter Leaders,



We know this time of year is chaotic—and we’re all feeling it. But we’ve got to talk.

Ballots drop May 1st for UFT elections to choose the next leaders of our union.



We’re running with ABC (A Better Contract) because we've had enough!

Mulgrew and Unity have given us:

• 3% raises—while the cost of living skyrockets

• Non-pensionable bonuses instead of real raises

• Tier 6, a broken pension system that needs urgent fixing

• A shameful attempt to force retirees into a privatized Medicare plan

• 60+ years of Para Pay injustice—still ignored

• And most of all, they’ve left you—the Chapter Leader—to play therapist, fixer, firefighter, defend weak contracts, while they dodge real solutions.



Let’s stop managing burnout and start fighting for real change.



We don't expect to win you over in an email, so join us over zoom so we can have real talk amongst real chapter leaders



Join us for a Chapter Leaders Zoom:

Chapter Leader Sign Up

Wednesday, April 30th at 8PM

Hosted by Chapter Leaders with A Better Contract & UFT Presidential Candidate Amy Arundell. We’ll talk strategy, support, and how we win this together.



Mulgrew’s time is up. Let’s take our union back.

Feel free to invite your chapter leader friends.



Thank you on behalf of fellow UFT chapter leaders,

Raquel Mcpherson

Steve Swieciki

Chad Hamilton

Stephen Ryan

Gary Malone

Leah Lin

Amy Arundell

Matt Brown