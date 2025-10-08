CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Dear UFT Members,

We hope you’re having a strong start to the new school year!

As we continue the movement for A Better Contract, we’re inviting all UFT Members, both In-Service and Retirees, to attend our first ABC Mass Meeting of the 2025-2026 school year. Please share this invite with all UFT members you know.



Here are the details:

WHO: ALL UFT MEMBERS (In-Service & Retirees)

WHAT: ABC Mass Meeting for October 2025

WHEN: Thursday, October 23, 7-8pm

WHERE: Remote via ZOOM

WHY: Let’s talk about current issues, ways for all UFT members to get involved, and how we can work together to push for meaningful change in our profession and in our union.

HOW: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER or scan the QR code below.

We hope you can make it, and we look forward to seeing you soon!



In solidarity,