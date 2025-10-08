Dear UFT Members,
We hope you’re having a strong start to the new school year!
As we continue the movement for A Better Contract, we’re inviting all UFT Members, both In-Service and Retirees, to attend our first ABC Mass Meeting of the 2025-2026 school year. Please share this invite with all UFT members you know.
Here are the details:
WHO: ALL UFT MEMBERS (In-Service & Retirees)
WHAT: ABC Mass Meeting for October 2025
WHEN: Thursday, October 23, 7-8pm
WHERE: Remote via ZOOM
WHY: Let’s talk about current issues, ways for all UFT members to get involved, and how we can work together to push for meaningful change in our profession and in our union.
HOW: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER or scan the QR code below.
We hope you can make it, and we look forward to seeing you soon!
In solidarity,
Yes, it was a real blow and gut punching when the UFT endorsed Mandani. It was during the summer and our voices were silenced
If your positions include hatred of Jewish people and the encouragement of communism in New York City, then you are not only ignorant, but rife with hatred which is literally killing people. I graduated high school in Brooklyn in 1968 when America and New York City still had values and intelligence. I very much hope that your people possess some of that too. Too many real teachers in this city have died because humans lost their way. I was once proud and humbled to be a teacher. That was years ago.