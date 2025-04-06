A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

Ibeth Mejia 🍉's avatar
Ibeth Mejia 🍉
Apr 6

Great piece Katie!

Linda Acevedo
Apr 6

Does Boston have a similar law to the Taylor Law? I noticed comparisons to CTU as well, and Chicago does not have any such strike restriction in play. Strokes sound great in theory. It in reality can bankrupt people. Ask anyone caught in the SAG ACTRA strike and they will tell you the reality of a strike… not the romantic sound of one. Until Taylor Law (which Mulgrew has already stated at the DA that he wants to se changed) is addressed, strikes would devastate our lowest paid members of our work force. What are ABC’s actionable plans to address that reality? I respect you Katie but I still see no actual plan.

