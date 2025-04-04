A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC)

Katie Anskat
Apr 5

When we fight, we win ☘️

Alex English
Apr 12

The CTU contact IS settling

There are no protections against furloughs and layoffs as the district faces historic budget shortfalls.

Annual raises are capped at 4 percent in the first year and 4-5 percent thereafter, under conditions in which inflation is set to surge from Trump’s tariffs.

So-called “enforceable” class-size limits rely on a Joint Class Size Assessment Council with limited authority, prioritizing schools based on an “Opportunity Index,” leaving widespread class size issues unresolved.

Only 90 new librarians will be hired over four years, with additional training provided for 160 educators to work in libraries—still leaving hundreds of schools without libraries or proper library staff.

The agreement’s clinician workload limits promise gradual compliance with state standards by the contract’s end, doing little to immediately address chronic violations of federal guidelines.

The proposed workload plans for special education teachers remain inadequate, with the nominal protections almost certain to be ignored by administrators.

A side letter states the 400 new teaching assistant roles “shall not be subject to the grievance process, annual projections of class size staffing needs, or any other challenge”—effectively rendering the commitment meaningless.

Source: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/04/07/opsz-a07.html

