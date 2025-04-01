A recent blog post has renewed old allegations — claims that are over eight years old and were brought to Unity leadership at the time. I was questioned, and no further action was taken because the accusations were not found credible. Now, with an election approaching, these claims are resurfacing. This is certainly not coincidental. Unity is facing the toughest battle in its existence. I’m proud to be part of this battle.

I’m not perfect. I’ve done things I’m not proud of. But I certainly never did this. It’s unfortunate, rather than discuss issues, our leadership wishes to go this route. This is libel, and I will pursue legal remedies.

Unity has failed here. They have either investigated, or they have not. If they found the allegations credible, then why was no action taken? If they did not investigate it, claims of this nature are not important to them. Either way, that’s a bad look.

If you wish, judge me as Chapter Leader at X113. Ask my members how they felt and evaluate me as chapter leader. Did they feel heard? Did they feel supported? And did they feel I stood up for their rights stridently? I’m confident they’ll support me. Ask members of my chapter at X194 or chapter leaders in my district what they think of me.

I know things about the UFT. I know how we can improve our union. Under the leadership of Amy Arundell, we will have the freedom to make things happen. We will no longer be a cult of personality. We will no longer be at the mercy of our broken “pattern” system. We won’t make a big show of a 500-member negotiating committee forbidden to utter opinions on salary or health.

Regardless, I categorically deny these allegations. If this is the Unity campaign, frankly, they haven’t got one.

My goal is to leave the UFT in better shape than I found it — by shifting the focus away from a cult of personality and the relentless grip of caucus power, and toward a union where members are truly heard and have real influence. That’s the kind of leadership I believe in. Those are my values — and I won’t back down. I never have, and I never will.

—

Paul Egan

Candidate for UFT Secretary

A Better Contract (ABC)