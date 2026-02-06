A Better Contract (ABC), the independent, member-driven movement that shocked the UFT establishment by winning 34% of the vote in the citywide union election—announced today its unanimous endorsement of David Kazansky and alternate Ben Morgenroth for NYC TRS Teacher Trustee, calling the race “a critical test of whether NYC educators will finally take back control of their retirement security.”

ABC-UFT grew out of educators demanding a union that fights harder for real raises, safer and more respectful working conditions, transparency, and a meaningful voice in the decisions that shape their careers and retirement. Leaders say the TRS election is a natural next step in that fight.

Leah Lin, an 11-year elementary school teacher and Chapter Leader at PS85Q, District 30, who ran as an officer said:

“Educators are tired of being told to trust the process while major decisions about their pay, working lives, and pensions happen behind closed doors. David Kazansky and Ben Morgenroth have the independence, financial expertise, and backbone to protect our retirement security and put members first.”

The stakes could not be higher. As economic uncertainty grows and educators look for leadership willing to challenge insider control, shine a light on risky investments and hidden fees, and ensure the pension system works for the people who fund it.

ABC emphasized that Kazansky is running as an independent candidate, and called on all caucuses, locals, and member organizations connected to UFT, CSA, and PSC-CUNY to unite behind his candidacy.

